A final round 68 secured Warrnambool's Marc Leishman a career-best result at the US Open on Monday morning.
Leishman ended the championship two over par, tied for 14th alongside fellow Aussie Adam Scott, eight shots behind English winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.
The 38-year-old's previous best US Open finish was tied 18th in 2016.
Leishman, who lifted his world ranking to 50 with the finish, will play the Travelers Championship later this week, an event he won back in 2012.
He will then tackle the Scottish Open and the 150th British Open at St Andrews from July 14-17.
"It was nice to play good again and be back to my old self; especially finishing a US Open with a good round and locking up my best result at a US Open," Leishman told Australian Golf Digest.
"I feel like I've turned a corner and I'm pretty excited for a big stretch of golf, with the Travelers and then the Scottish and British Opens.
"I've got a little bit of a bee in my bonnet about St Andrews after losing in a playoff there in 2015, so I'll love to have some great results the next few weeks and go to St Andrews really sharp."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
