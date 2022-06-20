The Standard

Warrnambool's Marc Leishman ties for 14th at 2022 US Open

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:22am, first published 5:00am
IN FORM: Warrnambool's Marc Leishman tied for 14th at the US Open. Picture: Getty

A final round 68 secured Warrnambool's Marc Leishman a career-best result at the US Open on Monday morning.

