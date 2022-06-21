They may have lost to the old enemy but Australian deaf cricket team vice-captain Tyson Hay learned plenty from the 2022 Deaf Ashes in Brisbane.
The Australian and English sides played five Twenty20s and three one-dayers between June 8 and 17, with the Poms prevailing 6-2.
Hay, who hails from Terang, said the experience was something he would treasure.
"It's something that I won't forget for a long time," he said.
"It was a very high standard of cricket and I definitely took a lot of skill out of it."
The 23-year-old was glowing in praise for the English cricketers who he said simply outplayed the Australians.
Hay personally can hold his head high, after starring with both bat and ball across the tournament.
The all-rounder featured in all eight matches, scoring 132 runs at an average of 22 and taking 11 wickets.
He finished as the Ashes' leading wicket-taker, alongside Englishman Henry Wainmann.
"The first couple of games with the bat I was a bit nervous," Hay said.
"It took me a few games to get into it.
"Once the week got into it I definitely improved a lot more."
Hay saved his best performance for last, producing a man-of-the-match-worthy display in the final one-dayer.
The Australian vice-captain scored 32 with the willow before slicing through the English top-order with figures of 4-39.
"My last game was probably the best out of all of them," Hay said.
"I was glad that day I was able to be my true self and show what I'm capable of.
"There's still a lot of areas that I have to improve on but I'm very happy. The last two weeks have really taught me how to play cricket."
Besides his final-day efforts, Hay said his highlight was receiving his Australian cap from Victorian deaf cricket legend Michael Parremore.
The young star's focus now turns to ensuring he is picked to represent Australia at the Deaf ICC T20 Champion's Trophy, later this year in Dubai.
Following that he will be back playing for Terang Cricket Club, where he captained the division one side in 2021-22.
Hay had a strong season for Terang, leading it to sixth on the ladder while amassing 334 runs and claiming 21 wickets.
His standout performance came in round four against Bookaar, when he notched his maiden century in a win.
He finished with 102 off 116 deliveries.
