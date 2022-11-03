Camperdown will be bolstered by the return of a former ruckman next season, along with a talented Northern Territory Football League recruit.
Will Rowbottom returns to his former club alongside partner and new division one netball coach Grace Lucas after joining NTFL outfit Palmerston after the 2021 season. Steven Lampton, a teammate of Rowbottom's at Palmerston, will also join the Hampden league club next season.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said it was great to welcome Rowbottom back to the club.
"He's just a great guy to have around," Swayn said. "All the guys walk taller, he's a real good presence out on the ground. Especially when we have such a young list, it gives us a bit of grunt around the stoppages."
Swayn is also excited to see what Lampton, a left-footer who can play across the half-back and wing, can do at the club.
"I've spoken to him a couple times on the phone and he seems like a terrific guy," Swayn said. "From all reports really polished with his skills and he's quick so will be able to give us plenty of drive."
The Magpies have lost five players from their 2022 playing list, with Isaac Stephens and Jarrod Evans joining Warrnambool and District league clubs Nirranda and Kolora-Noorat respectively, while Zach Anderson crossed to Simpson, Luke Molan has retired and Ash Royal is overseas.
Strengthening the list is the return of full-back Brendan Richardson, who dealt with a heart condition in 2022, and Hugh Gordon who has recovered from a knee injury which sidelined him this year. Archie McBean is also expected to play more games after also battling injury.
Swayn said he'd love to use Gordon in an inside mid-role.
"He's back fully training now and looking really fit," Swayn said. "It gives us more depth through the midfield."
Pre-season training at Camperdown kicks off November 14.
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.