EMERGING runner Hannah McMeel can see firsthand her late mother's legacy when she travels across Victoria for athletic meets.
The Warrnambool teenager, 13, was just five when Jayne died after a battle with breast cancer in 2014.
Jayne was a competitive middle distance runner who won numerous sashes on the Victorian Athletic League circuit.
Hannah, who snared two medals at the School Sport Victoria championships last month, said it was special following in her mum's footsteps.
"I feel more connected that way. Coaches from other clubs and (runners) say 'oh I competed against your mum'," she told The Standard.
"I like that."
Hannah will have to wait to run in a Warrnambool Gift race struck in her mum's honour.
The Jayne McMeel Vase is for those aged 35 and over.
Her dad Carl has competed in the 300m race in the past and remains an avid competitive runner.
Brother Leo, who is in grade six, enjoys the sport too.
Stepmother Clare has jumped onboard as well, while it's a wait-and-see approach with youngest brother Hamish, six months.
"Clare is a very good swimmer and she made a pact with Leo if he did a particular swim, which he did, then she would do a 300m," Carl said.
"She will be a novice runner."
Hannah is excited to see Clare hit the running track but concedes she might pick one away from home.
"I don't think she wants to do it here - she wants to do it somewhere quiet," she laughed.
Carl said extensive family links gave Hannah "encouragement" on the track.
"Both sides of the family have a passion for it," he said.
"Most of them have run in the pro events throughout the years and the next generation is running as well - Hannah's cousins on the McMeel and O'Connor sides."
Hannah said running was a choice but it felt like a natural path.
Over time she figured out which distances best suited her - 400m is her pet event, 200m is her next favoured option while 100m "is probably a bit too short".
The 800m distance - her dad's favourite - is "way too far".
"We started little athletics young, when I was like five, and we kind of grew up around running," she said.
The Emmanuel College student has soaked up the knowledge from those around her, including DPS running stable coaches Rob Duynhoven and Wayne Perry.
"We were at little athletics and Pete Varley he goes 'hey Hannah, put your head down and make sure you keep your head straight'," she said for her early lessons.
"Work on your arms and think of something angry" are other tips she's used to become a state-level competitor.
Hannah, who loves the social aspect of the running scene and the training regimes, will compete at the Athletics Victoria All-Schools track and field championships in Melbourne this weekend.
She will contest the 200m in her age group.
"I am just hoping to make the final. I enjoyed running at state (School Sport Victoria) the other week and I got third there (in that distance)," she said.
"I like travelling (to compete) but it's always nice having it close to home too.
"But going to Melbourne I don't mind - you get to go shopping."
