The Standard

Australian cycling legend Simon Gerrans to compete in inaugural Dirty Warrny race

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Gerrans at the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic anniversary in 2020.

One of Australia's finest-ever riders will compete in the inaugural Dirty Warrny on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.