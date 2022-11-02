The Standard
In Depth

Daniel Jackson, Fraser Lucas and Darcy Keast among Hampden exports playing in NTFL, AFL Cairns competitions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:06am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles' Darcy Keast; Portland exports Jay Moody, Daniel Jackson and Lochie Huppatz and Camperdown's Fraser Lucas are all playing in northern Australia. Pictures supplied

A NERVOUS energy flowed through Daniel Jackson when his coaches contemplated throwing him on Eddie Betts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.