The Standard

Western Victoria Female Football League to undergo strategic review

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 11 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton celebrated a senior women's premiership in 2022 but had to pull out its youth girls team due to lack of numbers.

Nothing will be left off the table when AFL Western District drafts a new strategic plan for the Western Victoria Female Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.