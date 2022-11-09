The Standard

Warrnambool BMX Club wins right to host 2023 Victorian BMX Championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
Warrnambool will host the Victorian BMX Championships in September 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

For the first time in five years, Warrnambool will host the Victorian BMX Racing Championships in 2023.

