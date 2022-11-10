The Standard

Terang tenpin bowler Sean Dennis recorded his first 300-point game on Tuesday night in Warrnambool

By Matt Hughes
Updated November 10 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
Sean Dennis bowled 12 consecutive strikes and scored 300 points in a single game. Picture supplied

It's just outstanding. It didn't overly feel like it was my best performing night but the stars aligned, it was just incredible.

- Sean Dennis

The fact he recorded his first perfect game on Tuesday night is still sinking in for Terang tenpin bowler Sean Dennis.

