The fact he recorded his first perfect game on Tuesday night is still sinking in for Terang tenpin bowler Sean Dennis.
The 19-year-old, playing in the AFL League in Warrnambool, did something many strive their whole lives for, when he bowled 12 consecutive strikes and scored 300 points in a single game.
"It's still not real for me to be honest," Dennis said.
"It's just outstanding.
"It didn't overly feel like it was my best performing night but the stars aligned, it was just incredible."
Across three games on Tuesday night the teenager scored an impressive 821 points, also known as an 800 series which is an impressive achievement in itself.
He started with 232, followed up with a 289 before finishing with the coveted 300.
Dennis, an IT consultant by trade, is an avid bowler who trains roughly three times a week.
Later this month he will travel to Keon Park to contest the Goldpin Emerson Shield as a member of a Warrnambool team.
The youngster expects the tournament to be of a high standard.
"It's definitely challenging that's for sure," he said.
"(It) depends on the conditions and how I feel on the day but hopefully (I go) pretty well."
Dennis has also just been selected for Warrnambool's representative side to compete in next year's Country Cup tournament.
In the meantime he hopes Tuesday's perfect game isn't the last time he hits the 300-point mark.
"(My) focus is really just to throw as many as I possibly can," he said.
"See how many I can get under my belt."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
