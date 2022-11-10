The Standard

Warrnambool's Ben Wallis running for residents in need in November

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
Ben Wallis is setting out to run 500 kilometres in November to raise money for Food Share.

Ben Wallis will go the extra mile - literally - for Warrnambool residents in need this month.

