Ben Wallis will go the extra mile - literally - for Warrnambool residents in need this month.
The Warrnambool runner is aiming to clock 500-plus kilometres in November, to raise money for Warrnambool and District Foodshare.
The 46-year-old is hoping the money can go towards those who are doing it tough at the moment due to the rising cost of living.
"I'm not too fussed how much I raise, anything will help obviously," he told The Standard at the beginning of the month.
Wallis previously did something similar in October 2020 when he ran 650 kilometres and raised $1, 625 for Food Share, to assist those in need because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time around he is aiming to at least run 500 kilometres due to his body being "beat up" from running 102 kilometres on October 29 and 30, competing in the Three Bays Running Festival's regular and ultra marathons.
The 500-kilometre distance works out to be about 16.6 kilometres each day.
"(I'm) just gonna go for it," Wallis said. "No matter how I feel."
Wallis is asking for people to donate what they can or chip in 10 cents for every kilometre he runs.
Those looking to donate to Wallis' fundraising efforts can do so by searching "running for others in need" on the mycause website, clicking the link with Wallis' name underneath and following the prompts.
