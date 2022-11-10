Hamilton export and AFLW superstar Emma Kearney says her experience and passion as an educator will hold her in good stead after joining North Melbourne's AFL coaching group.
The 33-year-old south-west product - who is the Kangaroos' current AFLW captain - was awarded one of nine positions in the Women's Coach Acceleration program, which is designed to fast-track the development of female coaches with the aim of progression to becoming senior coaches in the AFL and AFLW competitions.
The former Monivae College student - who is a qualified teacher - will join forces with incoming coach Alastair Clarkson as a full-time player development coordinator and development coach for the men's team in late November.
"I really wanted the challenge and the ability to work with some of the greatest coaches including Alastair Clarkson was a big reason why I wanted to take on the challenge," she said.
"I'm really excited to be working with some of the younger boys, the first to third years. I really enjoy working with young people and helping them out and I think sometimes people forget footballers, particularly when they come into the system are young people.
"Being an educator, the skills as a teacher translate nicely over to being a coaching, particularly with the likes of being able to communicate and being able to engage."
The six-time AFLW All-Australian - who will be aiming for a seventh jumper after recently being announced in the squad - said it was pleasing to see so many women have coaching as a potential full-time career option.
"There's been so many other women who have led the way in the football industry long before I did and haven't had a lot of recognition so I'm the recipient of all the hard work they've been able to do along the journey," she said.
"I'm forever grateful to those types of people to be able to get to the stage we are today having more women involved in football, particularly coaching. "
Kearney - who won a premiership with the Western Bulldogs in 2018 before joining the Kangaroos - will first focus on the current AFLW finals campaign, with her side to tackle Richmond in Saturday's semi-final at the Swinburne Centre.
