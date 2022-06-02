The Standard
Breaking

Terang Mortlake, Kolora-Noorat in official talks about football-netball future

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED FRONT: Terang Mortlake president Matt Clarke and Kolora-Noorat president Martin Wynd want football and netball in their region to thrive.

TWO Western District football-netball clubs are taking a proactive approach to their futures, opening official discussions about a possible merger as they navigate a changing landscape.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.