news, latest-news,

AFL Western District is organising a focus group to look at the future of football in the region. Regional manager Jason Muldoon said the formation of the focus group came about after discussions with the four leagues in the region - Hampden, Warrnambool and District, Mininera and South West. Each of those four leagues will have two representatives on the discussion group as well as representatives from the Hamilton juniors and umpires while there will also be at least two independent people appointed. "The leagues have driven this discussion group about what the future looks like," he said. "There's a lot of talk and theories. Some ideas being thrown around are good and some unachievable. "What we want is these people in the same room. What is achievable? What are the easy wins?" Muldoon said he wanted to know what could be done to help volunteers, clubs and leagues. "That's the first task, then we want to have an in-depth look," he said. "What does the future look like? Are there structural changes? "I see this as proactive and encouraging clubs and leagues. Nothing is finalised. This is about looking at opportunities." The AFL Western District general manager said the discussion group would be put together as quickly as possible. The Hampden league scheduled a meeting on Monday night to appoint two representatives to the discussion group. "We want the group to be put together as quick as we can," Muldoon said. "They will define their terms of reference. We clearly need to act quickly and put options on the table. "Change is never easy, but there is an acceptance of change in the current environment. "It's a unique scenario. We are coming out of the most difficult time (the COVID pandemic) the game has ever seen. "We would be negligent to not look at the opportunity to change when it sits in front of us. "It's not going to be easy but we have to make a start." Muldoon said the independents to be appointed to the group would be "highly respected trusted voices". "At present it's a bit all over the place. We want to encourage clubs to be active and to think about where their future sits," he said. "I'm OK with clubs talking, that's happening but where do they fit in? Where does the region sit? "We want to assist with where the final product ends up. "There is going to be change to the footy landscape, that's going to happen. "Pre-COVID it was a bit of us against them. Post-COVID I see a lot more discussion about what is best for the football community." MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/c2bc49bb-39f9-49b1-9e99-bf56f66dd5e0.jpg/r0_424_5472_3516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg