The Standard

Tom Sharp on his move into a deep forward role for Portland

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRING: Tom Sharp has 35 goals from seven games this season. Picture: Chris Doheny

Portland's Tom Sharp appreciates the test playing a team like Koroit offers for his emergent group.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.