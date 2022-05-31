Jo Fischer and Lachlan Campbell's nerves of steel saw the pair clinch maiden Open Masters titles on Sunday.
The Warrnambool Ten Pin Bowling Association tournament returned for the first time since 2019, with Campbell, 24, going one better than his runner-up finish three years ago.
"I started really well but had a couple bad games in the middle," Campbell said. "Then finished with my highest game in the end."
Ranked third ahead of his final game, and trailing by four pins, Campbell's strong finish saw him take out the tournament by 43 pins. He said a bit of pressure wasn't a bad thing in the end.
"I knew I had to bowl four pins better than who ever won the other game," he said.
Campbell said he was looking ahead to the Melbourne Cup in June, before Emerson Shield play in August.
Fischer, who returned to the sport in 2019 following a 25-year hiatus, said it was a thrill to win her first Open Masters.
"It was highly competitive," she said. "It was wonderful to compete against seasoned bowlers as well as new ladies I haven't bowled with before."
By the end of the day, Fischer found herself deadlocked with Bec Dixon for the title.
"We had women competing head-to-head and the final result, it was a scratch tournament, as well as bonus points for a win," Fischer said. "We had a draw, so we had to do a one-game roll off.
"Absolutely, it was quite nerve wracking because it was a big day. Ten games is a lot to bowl continuously. You're pretty mentally tired as well as physically tired, and then to go and bowl another game."
With her two children now grown up, Fischer said she found her way back into a sport she grew up playing with her family.
"I started as a junior, my sisters and brother bowled, my parents bowled and they are still bowling at 84," she said. "If any parents or kids are considering a sport outside the mainstream, bowling is fantastic for kids. It's great for developing physical strength and ability, as well as coordination and concentration skills."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
