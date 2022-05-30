George Beasley believes winning his first Western District Golf Association men's championship is confirmation he can match it with the region's best.
The 18-year-old shot one under par (106) in the 27-hole event to be crowned champion at Terang Golf Club on Sunday.
"It was pretty cool," Beasley said. "It's not often you get to play against all the better golfers from around the area. It was good to prove that I am up there with those fellas."
The Kolora-Noorat footballer revealed he felt crook leading into the tournament, and questioned whether he should have played during the first few holes.
"I wasn't sure I would be playing Sunday morning," he said. "I was a bit shaky to start, but I sort of got over it and it wasn't too bad. I was hitting the ball alright."
Winning by one shot, Beasley said he was unaware how close it was during the final stages of the tournament.
"I didn't realise it at the time," he said. "If I hadknown, it would have been a different story, I'm sure."
It was Beasley's first time contesting the championship, with the chance to play on his home course at Terang advantageous. And while Beasley could only win two trophies, which included the KG Horne Memorial Trophy for best 27-hole scratch for an under 21, the teen's strong round technically saw him at the top of several events.
"It wasn't expected at all, but it did feel good," he said.
Beasley, whose dad Phil and younger brothers Fred and Leo are also ardent golfers, said he was unsure what his next tournament entry would be.
"I think there is one in Warrnambool during the next school holidays," he said. "And there is Country Week coming up (later in the year) which I made the squad for. Twenty-three make the squad but they'll cut it back to eight people so hoping to make that."
