With five wins and five losses after 10 matches, there is plenty to like about the way the Warrnambool Mermaids are playing in the Big V division one women competition.
Saturday night's win against Melbourne University at home, 66-46, against a side similar in position and percentage was a reminder of the talent and class at the disposal of coach Lee Primmer.
Advertisement
More importantly, after two losses on the trot, it was a vital response from the Mermaids.
"It was a really good win - we got a good start and pretty much had a contribution from everyone which is what you want and it makes you hard to beat," the Mermaids mentor said.
Primmer entrusted several of the side's youngsters to play key roles on court in the victory, with Mia Mills (11 points, three rebounds) a standout, while Olivia Fuller reeled in 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Matilda Sewell was also important with 17 points.
"We had Mia in the point guard spot and she probably played as good a game as she has and Matilda Sewell was fantastic, and Olivia Fuller as well was great," he said.
"We got a great contribution too from some of our senior players in Katie O'Keefe and Amy Wormaid, just in leadership and defense.
"They had great presence with the younger team we've got at the moment."
Primmer said it was important to get minutes into the Mermaids' talented youngsters.
"As a team it was a great effort - the bench players gave energy and some scoring and when you've got two young ones starting on the court and bolster them with two senior players it's a great result," he said.
"It was a really good steadying win for us."
In the division one men clash later in the night, the Seahawks' four game winning streak came to an end at the hands of ladder leaders Melbourne University, 98-63.
The dominant University side - with 11 wins and just one loss next to its name - made life tough for the home team with a strong start and a sustained consistency across the four quarters.
While the Seahawks couldn't keep up the pace with the competition benchmark, particularly without Alex Gynes, a 20-point second term proved the team had the ability to find fluency in attack.
As usual, James Mitchell battled hard, dropping 14 points with Ollie Bidmade contributing strongly with 10 rebounds.
The Seahawks will be hoping for a quick bounce back on the road on Saturday night against the second-placed Shepparton in what will be a tough assignment.
The Mermaids travel to take on Bellarine on Saturday as the team looks to make further inroads on the table.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.