"It's great to have outridden my apprentice claim and it's better because it was for a Warrnambool trainer," Nugent told The Standard. "I got my start riding trackwork in Warrnambool and then I've ridden in races for various Warrnambool trainers. Warrnambool trainers have been really supportive offering me race rides through my career. My 80th city winner may have been for Ken but it's for all the other Warrnambool trainers who have supported me."