TALENTED young jockey Teo Nugent took time out to remember Warrnambool trainers after he rode a milestone winner at Caulfield on Saturday.
Nugent outrode his metropolitan claim winning on the Ken Elford-trained Ashford Street in a $130,000 race. Ashford Street's victory gave Nugent his 80th city winner and the former Warrnambool Brauer College student said he was delighted to have outridden his claim.
"It's great to have outridden my apprentice claim and it's better because it was for a Warrnambool trainer," Nugent told The Standard. "I got my start riding trackwork in Warrnambool and then I've ridden in races for various Warrnambool trainers. Warrnambool trainers have been really supportive offering me race rides through my career. My 80th city winner may have been for Ken but it's for all the other Warrnambool trainers who have supported me."
The 23-year-old predicted a bright career for Ashford Street following his two length win over Starry Legend and Tycoon Humma.
"I've only ridden Ashford Street on five occasions and two of those are wins and a second placing," he said. "I think you'll see a better horse after he has a break. I'm confident there's still more improvement in him. I would go as far as to say he could measure up to a listed race in his next preparation."
Elford was very happy with the winning ride by Nugent.
"Teo is a hard worker," Elford said. "I've watched his career very closely since he started in Warrnambool and then when he moved to Melbourne more then four years ago. He's done a sensational job. He's highly respected which takes you a long way in the racing industry. He listens to what he's told to do from owners and trainers. It's been a pleasure to have been involved with his 80th city winner."
Nugent, who has ridden more then 270 winners during his career including the 2021 group one Oakleigh Plate on Portland Sky said he will continue riding trackwork at Cranbourne, Pakenham and Flemington while chasing metropolitan and country race rides.
