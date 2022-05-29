The Standard

Jockey Teo Nugent snares 80th city winner on Ken Elford-trained Ashford Street on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated May 29 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:33am
WINNER: The Ken Elford-trained Ashford Street won at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

TALENTED young jockey Teo Nugent took time out to remember Warrnambool trainers after he rode a milestone winner at Caulfield on Saturday.

