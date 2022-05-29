First and foremost, it's all about banking wins and building consistency at this point of the season.
With the Warrnambool and District league A grade ladder taking shape, for South Rovers coach Kylie Carter - fresh off a 50-39 victory against Allansford - the pieces of the puzzle are coming together nicely for her fourth-placed team.
"I don't take much notice of the ladder until everyone has played everyone because it can depend on your run," she said.
"I'm happy with where we're sitting to be honest, every side is battling either COVID or the flu so (on Saturday) it was the first time pretty much all season having eight fit, healthy girls all ready to go.
"Those three top runners are pretty tough, we were great against Nirranda but still lost by 30 so it's tough.
"But we were pleased to get the win against Allansford, they're a pretty good team. It was a skilful game from both teams, a hard hit-out which was good."
Carter said from a team perspective her group was in strong form but praised some experienced campaigners for leading the way.
"Lena Wright (34 goals) is consistently amazing every week, her natural ability is impressive," she said.
"She's out-jumping six foot defenders every week, and I think every week, 'how the hell did she get that ball?'.
"Nadine Porter has been really, really steady and with a young group she brings so much leadership, and Amy Jenkins had a great day.
"You don't win games if eight players don't have a pearler, it's definitely all coming together and they all play for each other."
Down at Davidson Oval, a competitive Old Collegians took it right up to Nirranda, but the Blues remain undefeated after the 58-28 win.
While pleased to bank another win, Blues mentor Lisa Arundell said it wasn't a perfect performance with a lot of that coming down to the opposition.
"I think we've played better, but they're good the Collegians team, they're really quick and really young," she said.
"We took time to settle, they've got a strong little team, but I think we did that towards the end of the second term which was pleasing.
"We did change up our goalers but that was a routine rotation, we felt the combination worked better with one tall and Steph (Townsend) rather than two talls in goals."
Arundell expected the Warriors to trouble sides moving forward.
"They move the ball quickly, and are quite a disciplined team which was great to see," she said.
In the remaining matches, Merrivale was a step above Russells Creek in the 50-20 win, Timboon Demons won 53-27 against Kolora-Noorat and Panmure remained in touch with the top with a 65-34 win against Dennington.
