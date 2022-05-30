The Standard

South Rovers midfielder Justin Fedley on playing his old side, building momentum ahead of Merrivale clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOMENTUM: South Rovers recruit Justin Fedley came up against his old side Allansford on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

South Rovers recruit Justin Fedley has described the experience of lining up against his old side Allansford on Saturday as an "interesting one".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.