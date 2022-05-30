South Rovers recruit Justin Fedley has described the experience of lining up against his old side Allansford on Saturday as an "interesting one".
The former Cats skipper - who departed the club for Walter Oval this season after a long and successful career - was prominent in the 41-point win in the Warrnambool and District league and said while it took time to settle he enjoyed coming up against his mates, many of whom he led on field for half a decade.
"It was pretty fun actually, all the lads were pretty good and it was good to catch up with a lot of them, it's been a long time since I've seen a fair few of them," he said.
"It was all pretty lighthearted stuff in the end."
The midfielder has enjoyed a consistent start to life at the club and says the group is building some strong momentum after Saturday's win ahead of a crunch clash against Merrivale.
"Allansford has been really competitive against the sides that gave us a bit of a touch up, so we couldn't take them lightly and they were right in the hunt," he said.
"The momentum that we get coming into these next few weeks (is important), obviously we only look one week ahead and Merrivale have taken some good scalps.
"They beat Panmure out at Panmure which is a really massive win, so that's our first focus, but we're playing some good footy and it's good to bank some momentum.
"Hopefully we can keep on rolling."
