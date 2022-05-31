TRYING different sports is a challenge Ellen Zeunert embraces.
The former Big V basketballer - she played with Warrnambool Mermaids into her early 50s - and ex-netballer also loves testing her skills on the golf course.
Zeunert, 56, won her second Western District Golf Association women's championship at Heywood on Friday.
"I like to dip my hands into different sports. Variety is the spice of life," she said.
The Portland-based athlete won the 27-hole scratch open section with 127 from clubmate Tania Heaphy (128).
"I didn't play well. I am not being disrespectful but none of the scores were good," Zeunert said. "It is a tough course, it's a long course. It was perfect playing conditions and I was disappointed with how I played but I was pleased with just keeping my mind on the game and taking each shot as it came."
Zeunert, who coached Portland Coasters to the Country Basketball League women's championship in February, said she enjoyed the mental challenge golf provided.
"It depends on the day what your strengths and weaknesses are. I have been driving very well and I knew there would be a lot of hybrid play and wood play," she said.
"There's not a lot of iron play at Heywood so I'd been working on that the past couple of weeks knowing that would come into it."
Zeunert - mother to Marcus, 17, and Katie, 20 - first picked up golf clubs in 1999.
She played sporadically in between basketball and netball commitments - Zeunert lined up for Portland Tigers, Port Fairy and Heywood during her career - before giving golf more focus the past decade.
"I just like to go out and play and play to my best and what the score will be, will be," she said.
"It is about playing the course and playing yourself."
The multi-talented sportswomen is playing off a handicap of four.
"That is my aim in playing golf is to get my handicap lower and lower," she said.
"I'd really love to get it down to two and then down to scratch but it just takes a lot of time and practice to knock off those two shots.
"When the time is right and the weather is right, I try and get out daily and do some practice but it just ebbs and flows with what's going on in life.
"I parred the Portland course a couple of weeks ago and that was in a stroke round and that was on my golf bucket list."
Other winners were Glenda Clarke (Port Fairy) in division one 18-hole scratch section with 83.
Di Rogers (Portland) won the 18-hole 0-18 handicap category with 92 (nett 75).
The handicap 19-29 18-hole scratch was won by Portland's Lee-Anne Chapman 96, while Warrnambool's Gail Holland won the 18-hole handicap with 98 (nett 75). In the handicap 30-45 division, playing stableford, the winner was Warrnambool's Louise Uzkuraitis with 25 points. Peterborough's Linda McKenzie was runner-up with 23 points.
