A PLAYOFF was required to determine Port Fairy Golf Club's A grade men's champion, while a first-time winner was crowned after a see-sawing battle in the women's draw. Shane Gurnett collected his sixth club title in seven years after an intriguing four-round battle with Matt Cameron came to its crescendo on Saturday. The experienced golfer was one shot clear approaching the final hole before Cameron tied proceedings and forced a three-hole playoff. RELATED: Warrnambool crowns 2022 club champions Gurnett parred his three playoff holes and came out on top with a four-round total of 303 (82, 73, 75, 73). Glenda Clarke was triumphant in the women's top-grade, beating past winner Di Robinson by one shot. It was her first Port Fairy A grade title after finishing runner-up 12 months prior. Gurnett, who plays off a handicap of one, said it was special to etch his name into the club's records again. "Port Fairy has been my home now for 10 years now golf-wise," he said. "It is a fantastic place to play everyday golf and to play well in the championships means a heck of a lot and I treasure every one of those wins; they all mean something different. "They're just something enjoyable to reflect on." The Koroit-based Gurnett said it was pleasing to recover after a sluggish opening round. "The first round was pretty forgettable. I played poorly and thought I'd done myself out of it," he said. "But you never know and stroke play in amateur golf, if you play well you normally make up a bit of ground and with three rounds to go, you can still have a fair bit of hope." Gurnett said Cameron, who broke the former's run of five straight titles last year, was a talented opponent. "Matty is a really strong player these days and you know you've got to be at your absolute best to measure up to that standard," he said. "It was really close for all of the last day and it could've gone either way, a putt here or there would've made a difference the other way." Clarke, who finished with a four-round total of 326 (77, 83, 83, 84), said it was humbling to add her name to the honour board. "I have been very lucky. The four rounds I have been very happy with," she said. "The golf gods have looked after me. It has been nice. "My driving has been OK." The Warrnambool-based member, who also plays at her home-town course, said her handicap, which started off at 12, had been slashed during the competition and was down to nine entering the final round. "It is the first time I have ever won an A grade championship," she said. "The biggest thrill is to have four fairly consistent rounds together. "I had 77 off the stick the first round - that was just a blinder." Clarke is a past B grade champion at Warrnambool Golf Club. The retired Clarke, 63, is a golf enthusiast and has played for close to two decades. "I love this because you are competing against yourself and I do enjoy it," she said. "I help a lot of the newbies getting into golf and I just love it. We have a nine-hole competition for them on a Tuesday." Other winners were Kane Hockley (B grade men, 339); Gerard Cashill (C grade men, 355); James O'Keefe (D grade men, 406); Angela Hutchinson (B grade women, 391); Jo Fife (C grade women, 417); Christopher Johnston (Rex Grady Trophy for ages 55-65); Ray Mathews (Colin Leishman Trophy for ages 65-plus). Other runners-up were Andrew Dwyer (B grade men); Jane Ritchie (B grade women); Paul Glynn (C grade men); Kaye Patterson (C grade women); David Brown (D grade men).

