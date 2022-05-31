KOROIT is planning to make its debut on the redeveloped Reid Oval early after requesting a home game be switched to the venue.
The Saints' senior football team will play Hampden league rival Warrnambool - the oval's tenant - under lights on Friday, June 10.
It will be the first men's match played at night on the upgraded surface, following Western Victoria Female Football League's footsteps.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said it was a chance to play at the venue - generally the home of the grand final - prior to round 18 when it is drawn to play the Blues in an away fixture.
The round nine game will start at 6.45pm.
"It's an opportunity to play on a ground where the surface is so much better than what we had (there previously) and what everyone else has probably got," he said.
"We reached out to (Blues president) Ken (Radley) and Parky (coach Ben Parkinson) to see what they thought and they were more than happy to play another game on their home ground.
"Friday night is something pretty new (around here) and you might get a bit of a crowd too with neutrals, weather depending of course. Murphy's Law says it will be blowing a gale and pouring rain but that's all part of it."
McLaren conceded it was "risky" moving a home game to their opponent's base.
"Warrnambool are going pretty well and we're going there hoping we can win and we're also thinking it may give us a boost if we're playing some finals there and help us feel a bit more comfortable there," he said.
Saints president Steve Hoy said Auskick would be played prior to the senior match and two junior netball games would be scheduled, likely starting at 4.30pm.
All remaining football and netball fixtures will be played at Koroit's Victoria Park on Saturday, June 10, including junior matches usually reserved for Sundays.
"It is a long weekend and it gives everyone who normally plays on the Sunday to at least have their game on the Saturday and free up their weekend, so we thought that was a good win for everyone," Hoy said.
"We're going to do the under 18s as the showcase game so it will roll out at approximately 2pm, maybe a bit later."
