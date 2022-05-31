Port Fairy remains confident of fielding seniors and reserves sides this year, though concede it remains a week-to-week proposition pending injuries.
The Seagulls forfeited their Hampden league reserves game against Koroit on Saturday, while their seniors struggled to match it against the Saints.
It follows similar forfeits in reserves for Warrnambool and District clubs South Rovers and Timboon.
Mininera league clubs Woorndoo-Mortlake and Hawkesdale-Macarthur opted to forfeit all grades earlier this month due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Meanwhile, in Hampden's under-18.5 competition, Camperdown has forfeited its past three matches and is a week-to-week decision due to numbers.
Port Fairy president Noel Black said he was confident this wouldn't be an ongoing issue for the club.
"We're not going to be forfeiting every week I would have thought," he said. "My football department manager said there was up to 13 injuries last Saturday and we've got a couple more.
"The tough thing is some of our concerns are on our main list, it's just an accumulation of injuries.
"When you've got guys out like Tom Sullivan, Kaine Mercovich, and Andy McMeel, Hamish Gleeson, Colin Harwood, Kurt Smith, it just keeps going.
It was just one of those sets of circumstances.- Noel Black
"And we had a couple away with work and a few with the flu, so it was just one of those sets of circumstances.
"It was numbers all round. But we're confident we'll continue to get sides on the park."
Black said it was hard to predict how many ins they would have this weekend.
"You just don't know with injuries, it's week-to-week. But we're confident we should get a few back in the near future," he said.
"It's tough everywhere, everyone is in a similar boat. Everyone is aware of the situation."
Port Fairy play Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
