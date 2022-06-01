MEG Carlin is bullish about Hampden's chances at the Western Region Netball Association Championships on Sunday.
The Koroit goal-scoring option will play for the 17 and under team at Warrnambool Stadium as it strives to make the state titles later this year.
Carlin, 16, said the Bottle Greens had assembled a strong line-up and had soaked up lessons from co-coaches Nadine McNamara and Sophie Hinkley during three practice sessions.
The Bottle Greens are ready for the high-intensity games which will consist of eight-minute halves.
"I haven't played for Hampden in a while so it's very exciting to play with new players and work with new coaches," she said.
"I think we have a strong team that is very dominant over the court, it will just be whether we can work together on the day."
"I think I will stay goal shooter or goal attack, depending on the game."
Carlin, who is part of Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V basketball program too, has played at the Western Region competition previously, suiting up for Hampden at 13 and under level and Warrnambool City at 15 and under level.
Her main goal?
"Just to enjoying working with new people, that's always good for me," she said.
"Being at Koroit, I have worked with people through basketball and netball (as teammates play both sports). I like working with lots of skilled people."
The Warrnambool College student will be one of five Koroit players in the team, joining Mia Mills, Millie Jennings, Matilda Sewell and Scarlett O'Donnell.
She has enjoyed a strong start to the Hampden league season and hopes to carry form into the Western Region titles.
"I play under 17s and A1 (for the Saints) and every now and then I sit on the bench for open too," Carlin said.
17 and under: Nadine McNamara and Sophie Hinkley (coaches), Tyleah Barr, Jessica Bouchier, Meg Carlin, Millie Jennings, Mia Mills, Scarlett O'Donnell, Madsie Phillips, Mary Place, Matilda Sewell, Grace Taylor, Lara Taylor.
15 and under: Stacey O'Sullivan and Skye Billings (coaches), Molly McLaren, Matilda Darcy, Stella Rogers, Grace Cleaver, Reet Kaur, Eva Ryan, Indiana Cameron, Shelby O'Sullivan, Frankie Butters, Kimora Calloway, Ruby Darcy, Lara Clarke.
13 and under: Marie Wall and Dot Jenkins (coaches), Indi O'Connor, Rosie Bowman, Saskia Gould, Sophie Smith, Saylah Veale, Chloe Gleeson, Addison Conheady, Pippa Barr, Piper Stephens, Milla Darcy, Stella Marris.
