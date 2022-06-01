A conversation with her club coach is considered the catalyst for Lilly Singleton's first appearance at the Western Region Netball Association Championships.
The Allansford midcourter is among 14 players selected to represent the Warrnambool and District league's 17 and under team, coached by Rachel Mungean, at Sunday's championships.
The Warrnambool College student said she initially wasn't going to try out for the team.
"But then Rachel being my coach at Allansford, she was like, you should come," Singleton, 17, said. "I went and was a little bit surprised (to be selected)."
The former basketballer has only been playing netball for three seasons but has quickly risen up the ranks at Allansford to feature at both 17 and under and A grade level this season.
She said Mungean had been a strong mentor for those at the club.
"We definitely needed that coach to tell us where to go, how we need to play a certain position," Singleton said. "She's doing really well."
Singleton will be joined by teammate Hannah Byron in the representative side, and is looking forward to playing with others from across the league.
"I do know quite a few in the team, with school and other netball games," she said. "But having Hannah in the team is great, she's a great defender and someone definitely to watch."
Singleton said she was excited to learn and adapt to playing with new teammates.
"Everyone plays a bit differently, so I like to learn, being centre and feeding into shooters, do they like it down, or up?," Singleton said. "How do they like to hold their hands, or do they click at me or clap? I just love to learn how people work and how we come together as a team is going to be so cool."
17 and under: Rachel Mungean (coach), Olivia Wolter, Lilly Singleton, Gabby Hose, Hannah Byron, Isabella Kenna, Luka Cassidy, Paiyton Noonan, Scarlett Hunter, Maggie Bath, Charlotte van de Starre, Tahlee Dannatt, Lilly Sanderson, Zara Welsh, Bella Wallace.
15 and under: Chelsea Quinn (coach), Hannah van de Camp, Nikki Clover, Paige Kermeen, Rose Beasley, Lily Moore, Lila Wilkinson, Ivy Richardson, Claudia White, Mia Carter, Kyla Groves, Eloise Roberts, Mia Smith, Amelia Membrey.
13 and under: Tanya Suggett (coach), Charlotte Wythe, Ellie Christoforou, Gemma Crowe, Gemma Dance, Grace McCormack, Indiana Bickell, Lexi Lowe, Olivia Benson, Phoebe-Li Underhil, Ruby Jones, Sarah Moore, Zamara Wright, Lucy Rea, Jess Roberts.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
