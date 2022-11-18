South West Pirates youngster Lucas Byron is excited to compete at his first Horsham Volleyball tournament at the weekend.
The 15-year-old will play for the junior boys' side at the annual competition which sees some of the best Victorian talent compete.
Byron, who plays in the outside-hitter position, told The Standard he's looking forward to "experiencing the tournament and playing against all the different teams".
He said his side has room for improvement but expects it to do "pretty good".
The teenager has been playing volleyball since the end of last year and has taken a liking to the sport.
He said "hitting the ball really hard" was his favourite aspect of the game.
The tournament runs across Saturday and Sunday with each team competing in several games each day, plus finals should they qualify.
South West Pirates are sending five teams to the event across five divisions- men's division one, men's division two, women's division one, junior boys and junior mixed.
Craig Gibbs will coach the men's top side and the junior mixed, Tom Beks and Daniel Hand are in charge of the division two side, Cheryl Hilliam will mentor the women's team while Andrei Khaidurov will coach the junior boys.
The Pirates teams consist of a mix of experienced and new-to-tournament players.
Areas from all over Victoria will be represented at the event, including teams from Sunraysia, Geelong, Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.
Earlier this year the South West Pirates men's team experienced success in Horsham when they clinched division three gold at the Victorian Country Championships.
