The Standard
Watch

Portland elimination final win a decade in the making

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland players belt out the song after winning their first Hampden league senior final. Picture by Anthony Brady

JARROD Holt felt a sense of unfinished business when he returned as Portland coach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.