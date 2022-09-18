Reigning Warrnambool and District league premier Nirranda has appointed Nick Couch as its newest senior coach.
Couch, a member of this month's premiership side, takes over from Brayden Harkness, who steps down after three years in the role.
Couch, who co-coached at Springbank in 2016 and was assistant coach at the Blues this year, said he has always held a passion and ambition to coach. He sees Nirranda as "a really coachable group".
"We've got the structure in place... the stock is there to carry on with it," he said. "I thought I'd have a crack."
Harkness will stay on as a player but is looking forward to more time with family, with baby number three due in November.
"It's just one of those things, it's a big job these days to be a senior coach and I feel like I've given it my all for those three years," Harkness said. "It's time to hand the reins over and especially during periods of success you need to find ways to reinvigorate the playing group."
Harkness said he had full-faith Couch would do well in the role.
"I couldn't be more trusting and confident in Nick's ability and we've seen it first hand with him around the footy club," he said.
Couch, who applauded Harkness for his "unbelievable work as coach", won't throw away a winning formula. Instead the father-of-three aims to be a fresh voice to motivate players in a bid to go back-to-back while still enjoying their football.
"I think it was pretty evident the game plan and structures are going to hold up on grand final day," he said of Nirranda's recent premiership win. "I might tweak things here or there but it will all come down to personnel."
Couch said Nirranda's list looked strong as he works through touching base with current players and pushing forward with potential recruits.
Meanwhile, Lisa Arundell, who led Nirranda to an A grade flag this month, will return as coach in 2023.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
