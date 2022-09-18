The Standard

Nick Couch appointed senior coach for Warrnambool and District league club Nirranda

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
Nirranda's Nick Couch (left) will take over the senior coaching role from Brayden Harkness (right) in 2023. Picture by Chris Doheny

Reigning Warrnambool and District league premier Nirranda has appointed Nick Couch as its newest senior coach.

