Game on: Your guide to the 2024 Hampden league football season

The Hampden league football season gets under way on Good Friday, with 2024 promising to be as even as ever.
Clubs have been busy wheeling and dealing behind the scenes as they aim to improve their lists in the hope of contending for a premiership.
This year's calibre of recruits has been exceptionally high, with six former AFL players landing at HFNL clubs.
Can the mighty South Warrnambool go back-to-back? Could North Warrnambool Eagles finally break through for a flag after years of coming close? Or is this the year we see an outfit like Terang Mortlake or Warrnambool rise to the top?
The Standard looks at how each club is placed entering the opening weekend.
Coach: Neville Swayn
Last season: Sixth
Ins: Fraser Lucas (Centrals Trinity Beach), Billy Arnold (Noosa), Matthew Field (Noosa), Paddy Baker (Kolora-Noorat), Isaac Stephens (Nirranda), Eric Guthrie (Palmerston), Jake Dowell (Belmont)
Outs: Hugh Gordon (Koromburra-Bena)
Players to watch: Despite spending most of the pre-season overseas, Magpies recruit Eric Guthrie is a player expected to take the competition by storm. At 26, the hard-nosed mid is in the prime of his career and only a couple of years ago was the joint winner of the Northern Territory Football's highest honour - the Nichols Medal - in 2021-22 while playing for Palmerston. Zach Sinnott is another player primed for a big season. The midfielder, in his early 20s, finished top-20 in the league's best and fairest last year and trained with Essendon's VFL program over the summer.
Coach's comment: "Obviously you want to play finals I suppose and everyone else will say the same thing but we feel like we've got some really good depth right throughout the club now and we're happy with how the list has formed. It's not going to be easy though because five clubs finished ahead of us and we've got to get ahead of one of those but the problem is that the clubs that finished below us have also improved." - Neville Swayn
More: Last season the Magpies had the unfortunate distinction of being the first team since 2013 to miss the finals after winning 10 games. Rather than feel sorry for itself, the club was one of the most active in the recruiting space in the off-season, adding quality fresh faces combined with some returning home-grown talent. With the list at its disposal, making and winning finals is well within this group's capabilities.
Last season: Semi-final
Ins: Angus Uwland (Colac), Sam Lucas (Colac Imperials), Caleb Smith (Tongala), Alfie Armstrong (Pascoe Vale, Northern Bullants VFL), Josh Cauchi (Pascoe Vale)
Outs: Mark Marriott (Benalla), Louis Cahill (Kolora-Noorat), Ryleigh McVilly (Simpson), Mitch Reed (Simpson), Brad Gillingham (Simpson)
Players to watch: Midfielder Patty Smith will be looking to replicate last year's breakout season which saw him finish equal-fourth in the Maskell Medal. Northern Bullants VFL-listed defender Alfie Armstrong will add class and height to the Bombers' back line when his state league commitments allow him to play.
Coach's comment: "The squad is shaping up really well, it's been a solid pre-season so the boys are fit and raring to go." - Brody Mahoney
More: A drought-breaking finals win in 2023 should fuel the Bombers this year. The club wasn't far off in a loss to Terang Mortlake in the semi-final and will be looking to reach or exceed those heights again. The side has recruited well, especially in defence, however the loss of star ruck Mark Marriott is a blow.
HAMILTON KANGAROOS
Last season: Ninth
Ins: Harry Turnham (Panmure), Jack Murray, Jack English, Vincent Huf (time off)
Outs: Zach Burgess (Glenthompson-Dunkeld)
Players to watch: Key forward Hamish Cook is an exciting talent who is only getting better. The youngster impressed with 28 goals in his first full senior season last year and will be a handful for defenders. Fellow key forward Darcy Russell is one of the most dangerous goal-kickers going around on his day and would be eyeing a big tally this season.
Coach's comment: "Success for us this year is just improvement week after week. This whole year's going to be like a big pre-season for us. These kids are starting to turn into men now, it's not so much the results on the scoreboard, it's just (developing) that winners' mindset." - Brad Thomas
More: There's no hiding this will be a re-building year for the Kangaroos however there is enough young talent on their list to have fans excited for the future. Talented youngsters Hamish Cook, Deacon White and Ethan Knight will look to take another step forward and help ease the load of A-graders such as Darcy Russell and best-and-fairest winner Taine Morris.
Last season: Elimination final
Ins: Blair McCutcheon (Merrivale), Angus Campbell (Merrivale), Tyler Stephens (Merrivale), Michael Boyd (Mosman Park), Jack Noonan (Dennington), Cameron Rains (Spotswood)
Outs: Frazer Robb (Geelong West), James Gow (St Joseph's), Will Petersen (North Cairns), Tim Martin (retired), Brett Harrington (Russells Creek), Alex Pulling (North Cairns)
Players to watch: Paddy O'Sullivan is the obvious answer. The Hampden under 23 interleague skipper, still only 20, leads by example for the Saints and is capable of playing both ends of the ground. Kicked 27 goals last year and even looked a chance to win the Maskell Medal. Youngster Mac Petersen is primed for a big campaign after a breakout senior season in 2023 which saw him named in the Saints' best players 10 times.
Coach's comment: "We're definitely much better placed this year in terms of our squad depth, so that's really pleasing. You look across our list and I think we've got quite a few more boys who can push and play regular senior footy then you get selection pressure and training pressure. On the back of that, our fitness is definitely better. Hopefully that equates to a good season but you look around the comp and most, if not all teams look like they're really going to improve through personnel and stuff like that." - Chris McLaren
More: The Saints may not have recruited the high-profile names of some of their rivals however their list is still littered with premiership players. With the departure of some experienced campaigners, it will provide plenty of opportunities for some new faces to stand up too. McLaren's men know how to win, so you can bank on them contending for finals.
Last season: Runner-up
Ins: Tom James (Warrack Eagles), Jordan Dillon (Carrara), Will Brennan (Horsham Saints), Harley Cobb (St Albans), Sam Worden (Rokewood-Corindhap), Steven Motlop (PINT, NTFL), Sam McKinnon (Panmure), Michael Barlow (time off), Brad Gedye (Panmure)
Outs: Fletcher Timms (Warrnambool), Zac Timms (Warrnambool), Jarvis Bermingham (South Warrnambool), Judah Greene (Grovedale), Luke Kenna (playing in Melbourne), Ben Mugavin (retired)
Players to watch: Former star AFL forward Steven Motlop is an exciting addition and capable of winning matches off his own boot. It's unknown at this stage how many games the 33-year-old will appear in but every game he does is invaluable for the Eagles. Veteran Eagle Jarryd Lewis was a revelation in the back line last year, making the move from the forward line. The undersized defender was runner-up in the Maskell Medal and will be pivotal for the Eagles again.
Coach's comment: "It's tough to know this time of the year - before you start playing, everyone sort of thinks they're flying. We've been able to implement things that we want to implement. I'm able to put my own spin on things I suppose, not re-inventing the wheel on the back of Adam Dowie but (I'm) really excited for the year ahead." - Nathan Vardy
More: The Eagles have bolstered their list across the ground ahead of Vardy's first year in charge. Another runner-up finish last season will only make the side more hungry to win its first flag. Expect the side to be thereabouts again this season, especially if former AFL guns Motlop and Barlow make a few appearances. Who knows, if the pair is available for finals, and the Eagles qualify, they could be just what the club needs to break through for a premiership.
Last season: 10th
Ins: Lochie Huppatz (Broadbeach, QAFL), Dylan Barr (King Valley), Gerard Kissane, Brett Uebergang (Tyrendarra), Luke Evans (Tyrendarra)
Outs: Kyle Richardson (Westerns), David Denboer (North Cairns Tigers), Sam Hampshire (relocated to WA for work), Jackson Dunlop (relocated to Geelong)
Players to watch: A key piece in Portland's history-making finals campaign in 2022, playing-coach Lochie Huppatz will slot straight into the Tigers' midfield after a year in Queensland. The endurance beast was named in his side's best players 11 times in 2022. Midfielder Toby Jennings is developing into a star of the competition and isn't afraid to fly for a spectacular mark or two.
Coach's comment: "I expect the players to buy into how the club's trying to play. We've got a brand new game style that's going to be replicated all the way from the seniors to the juniors. The under 18s coach is really keen to take that on, even the 16s coach is really big on it as well so the expectation is that we really buy in and really push where the club needs to go and bring that professionalism." - Lochie Huppatz
More: Similar to the Kangaroos, the Tigers are also in the midst of a rebuild. No shortage of youth talent at the club, so there will be plenty of opportunities for youngsters to be exposed to senior football. The additions of classy players Huppatz and Uebergang should help the side improve and be more competitive than 2023.
Last season: Seventh
Ins: Joel Moloney (Kolora-Noorat), Connor McDonald (Koroit), Tyrone Ross (year off), Riley Hall (Taylors Lake)
Outs: Kurt Smith (Russells Creek), Andy McMeel (Russells Creek)
Players to watch: Versatile half-forward Oscar Pollock impressed for the resurgent Seagulls in 2023 and was rewarded with a Geelong VFL contract over the summer. Expect the young left-footer, when not playing for the Cats, to be even more influential for the Seagulls. Skipper Matt Sully is a bonafide star of the league and will undoubtedly look to lead from the front again.
Coach's comment: "Last year was obviously a brand new year, a lot of players coming together and learning the way we want to play. Hopefully we'll continue on from that. The individuals within the team will improve but we'll improve as a team as well hopefully. The boys have done a really good pre-season." - Dustin McCorkell
More: Finals should be the aim for the Seagulls after a strong 2023 campaign in McCorkell's first year at the helm. The club may have liked to add a few more recruits to its list in the off-season, although there's enough quality on its list to challenge any side on its day. Look out for the continual rise of younger players like Pollock, Segdae Lucardie, Radush Mohan and Ollie Myers.
Last season: Premiers
Ins: Jarvis Bermingham (North Warrnambool), Noah Kol (time off), Louis Herbert (time off)
Outs: George Stevens (AFL), Luamon Lual (AFL), Ricky Henderson (retired), Ollie Bridgewater (Bell Park)
Players to watch: Like a fine wine, Dan Nicholson at 33 keeps getting better and better. The ball-winning ex-AFL player was dominant in his first year with the Roosters and earned a best-on-ground medal in the decider. Defensive pillar and now a premiership skipper, Harry Lee is as important as anyone for the Roosters.
Coach's comment: "It starts all over again, we got back to work over summer and enjoyed the success we had last year and on the back of that I think most of the group's pretty motivated to try to re-create it again." - Mat Battistello
More: The Roosters have a big opportunity to win back-to-back flags in 2024, although it won't be easy as most of their rivals are stronger than last year. The club has maintained most of its premiership side and after successful 2023 seasons in the reserves and under 18s, the club's depth has it well-positioned to contend again.
Last season: Preliminary final
Key ins: Nick Shipley (Sydney VFL), Jacob Moloney (Panmure), Zeke Reeves (Panmure), Fred Beasley (Kolora-Noorat), Xavier Moloney (Swan Hill), Max Lower (Broadbeach), Tom Arundell (Waratah), Steve Staunton (Springbank), Ryan O'Connor (Kolora-Noorat) and Leo O'Connor (time off)
Key outs: Lachlan Wareham (relocated), Hugh Porter (Nirranda)
Players to watch: Former GWS Giant Nick Shipley should suit the Hampden league nicely when VFL commitments allow him to play. The big-bodied midfielder, who played six AFL games for the Giants, will be a huge asset to the Bloods. Versatile mid Fred Beasley, fresh off a runner-up finish in the Warrnambool and District league's best and fairest, is a great addition and should have no issues adapting to the higher level.
Coach's comment: "I don't want to put too many expectations on us but mainly just to see improvement, hopefully see some younger guys (improve) who I think will really come through for us this year. They'll hopefully take that next step which will help us," - Lewy Taylor
More: Terang Mortlake is primed for a flag tilt after adding class everywhere following last year's preliminary final. Fingers-crossed coach Taylor can get his body right and join a star-studded Bloods' cast that includes gun midfield pair Scott Carlin and Ryley Hutchins. Prolific forward Will Kain is also expected to return from overseas at some stage.
Last season: Eighth
Ins: Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne, AFL), Aaron Black (Modewarre), Austin Steere (University Blacks, VAFA), Taylem Wason (Russells Creek), Zac Timms (North Warrnambool Eagles), Fletcher Timms (North Warrnambool Eagles), Tyler Duynhoven (Dennington), Beau Turland (South Rovers), Jordan Walters (Newtown and Chilwell), Anthony McCarthy (Lucindale)
Outs: Ethan Boyd (Banyule, Carlton VFL), Finn Radley (playing in Melbourne)
Player to watch: It is impossible to go past former North Melbourne star Ben Cunnington, the Hampden league's highest-profile signing in years. The midfield bull, who retired from the AFL after 238 games last year, looks in great condition for his return to the HFNL and will be a headache for opposition coaches all year. Line-breaking utility Austin Steere is an exciting signing, returning home after living in Melbourne. The former HFNL team-of-the-year member has benefited from playing high-level football in Melbourne which will no doubt show on the field.
Coach's comment: "Expectations are a hard one because I feel like you could throw a blanket over most of the teams which makes it really exciting. If there's an internal expectation, it's just based off a vast improvement and that's what we're chasing, that's what we tried to do over summer and hopefully that flows into the home-and-away season." - Dan O'Keefe
More: Hopes will be high at Reid Oval after one of the best off-season recruiting sprees in recent history, headlined by former star AFL mid Cunnington. Distinguished coach O'Keefe has a much stronger list at his disposal for his second year in charge. The Blues are poised for a big rise this season and have the class to challenge come the pointy end.
