The Standard

Dan Nicholson to play for South Warrnambool Roosters in 2023 Hampden league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Nicholson will play with South Warrnambool in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

Match-winner Dan Nicholson has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing with a Hampden league contender for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.