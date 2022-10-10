Match-winner Dan Nicholson has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing with a Hampden league contender for 2023.
Nicholson has committed to South Warrnambool for next year after two years with Russells Creek in the Warrnambool and District league.
The smooth-moving 31-year-old will add a touch of class to the Roosters' lineup and can be utilised on the ball or up forward.
Roosters president Steve Harris was delighted to have a player of Nicholson's calibre commit to the club.
"(I'm) thrilled to have them (Nicholson and daughter Avah) join the club," he said.
"Dan's obviously a highly-experienced and highly-credentialed footballer and we're really excited with what he can offer and bring to our group.
"We certainly believe that Dan's football is absolutely still relevant and competitive at a Hampden league level. We're excited by the fact that he's chosen to make our club his new home."
Harris believed Nicholson's high-level experience would be invaluable to the Roosters, especially their youngsters.
"Someone of Dan's capabilities, his on-field leadership is something that is irreplaceable really," he said.
"And again we think he's going to offer a lot to our group as we continue to develop and blood our young players."
This year Nicholson played 18 games for the Creekers, snagging 47 goals and was named in their best players on 11 occasions.
He finished equal sixth in the Esam Medal with 15 votes and was named in the WDFNL team of the year on the wing.
The former Melbourne Demon, who played 32 AFL games, spent five seasons with Port Fairy where he served as an assistant coach and senior coach before arriving at Russells Creek.
He kicked two majors in the Seagulls' 21-point grand final loss to Koroit in 2017.
