A former AFL footballer is expected to bolster Terang Mortlake's midfield and help it strive for back-to-back finals campaigns after signing with the Hampden league club for the 2024 season.
Nick Shipley played six AFL matches for GWS Giants between 2018-21 after joining the expansion club as an academy player.
The 24-year-old is on Sydney's VFL list and will play for the Bloods when byes permit.
Shipley played 12 VFL games for the Swans this year, averaging 18.7 disposals.
He joined Sydney's VFL program when he was delisted from the Giants and linked up with Terang Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor.
Taylor, who spent three AFL seasons with the Swans, was playing in the reserves at the time.
"He is keen to come down and help out when he can," he told The Standard.
"Teams are getting better, as you can tell by some of the recruits coming in and some clubs are getting a few players back, so it's good to get someone in of Nick's quality.
"It will be good for our younger guys and the team in general. It's exciting."
Taylor expects Shipley to line up for Terang Mortlake when available.
"He'll still line up for them (Sydney) in the VFL for as many games as they pick him and they've obviously got four or five byes, so there's no real number on the games he'll play (for us) at this stage," he said.
"He's committed to as many games as he can get down for. He is happy to do that which is a good result for us.
"As the schedules come out we'll be able to plan that a bit better than having a guessing game at the moment."
Shipley, who was the first person from the club's Western Sydney academy to be drafted to the Giants, is a strong-bodied midfielder.
"He's got that inside ability and he's actually got run and takes the game on as well," Taylor said.
"He's very evasive and can break the lines, it's exactly what we need.
"It's just good to have good people come to your club and he's a good player on top of that so it's a bit of a win-win which is good."
Taylor, who himself played 124 AFL games for Brisbane and Sydney, will be like a new recruit for Terang Mortlake next season too.
The classy midfielder was limited to three games in his return to the Bloods in 2023 due to ongoing groin issues.
He had surgery five weeks ago and expects to be running in a month.
"I am looking forward to round one," Taylor said.
Terang Mortlake will start pre-season on Monday, November 20.
