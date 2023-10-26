The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Updated

Former AFL footballer Nick Shipley joins Terang Mortlake

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:57pm, first published October 26 2023 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Shipley played AFL for GWS Giants. Picture by Getty Images
Nick Shipley played AFL for GWS Giants. Picture by Getty Images

A former AFL footballer is expected to bolster Terang Mortlake's midfield and help it strive for back-to-back finals campaigns after signing with the Hampden league club for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.