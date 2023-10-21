The Standardsport
Eric Guthrie signs at Camperdown for 2024 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 21 2023 - 2:42pm
Eric Guthrie, pictured after receiving best-on-ground honours in Harrow-Balmoral's 2019 grand final win, has signed for Camperdown. File picture
Eric Guthrie, pictured after receiving best-on-ground honours in Harrow-Balmoral's 2019 grand final win, has signed for Camperdown. File picture

Camperdown's midfield depth is shaping as a scary proposition for opposition sides following their acquisition of an elite ball-winner with Hampden league experience for the 2024 season.

