Hampden interleague captain Paddy O'Sullivan is ready to play his role both on-and-off the field.
The Koroit premiership player was announced as skipper of this year's under 23 squad to take on Ballarat on Saturday, with North Warrnambool Eagles' Jett Bermingham named vice captain.
The 20-year-old said he was surprised to learn he had earned the honour but was thrilled to play interleague under the likes of AFL great and Bottle Greens coach Jonathan Brown.
The chance to play alongside the league's most talented young players at Mars Stadium also appeals to one of the league's best midfielders.
"I hope we can show our skills and what young talent is in the Hampden league," O'Sullivan told The Standard. "It was good meeting up with all the other lads from the other clubs. There is some pretty talented guys in the team and I reckon they can turn it on. I'm pretty confident in us."
O'Sullivan, who was in the Hampden league's 2022 team of the year, said he would aim to lead through his actions.
"I'll get around the lads as best I can, I'm pretty keen to play with all of them," he said. "Most of us are mates, and others have just met each other but it's a pretty good bunch."
The big-bodied midfielder remains clear on the goals for Saturday.
"I reckon if we play an aggressive style of footy, attacking and just be on the front foot, and most importantly come away with the win, Browny is pretty keen on that," he said.
"Obviously he's had a great career - everything he says, you take on board."
Koroit led the way for selections in the final under 23 team, with five players earning a call-up. Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles had three, with South Warrnambool, Cobden, Hamilton and Terang Mortlake also with multiple selections.
O'Sullivan was thrilled his club teammates - Mac Petersen, Tom Baulch, Clem Nagorcka and Jack Block - would join him as Hampden league players.
"All five of us made it which I'm pretty happy with, all lads well deserved, they're killing it this year," he said.
The third-year plumber could arguably be speaking about himself too, playing a major on-field role for the reigning premier in 2023.
O'Sullivan has been in the fourth-placed Saints' best players in eight of 11 games and kicked multiple goals in six for a season-tally of 16 playing predominately midfield.
"I'm playing it game-by-game, I'm going out there and playing with my mates, that's the main thing," he said. "Whatever comes I'll just attack it."
