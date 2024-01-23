'A childhood dream': Hampden league talent vying for VFL contract

Camperdown midfielder Zach Sinnott will use an exhibition game in the Northern Territory on Wednesday, January 24 to push his case for a contract with Essendon's 2024 VFL side.
The hard-running 22-year-old midfielder-forward has been selected in a Bombers VFL team to face the NT representative side - the Buffaloes - at TIO Stadium in Darwin.
Sinnott, who finished top-20 in the Hampden league's 2023 Maskell Medal count, was invited to train with the Bombers late last year and hasn't missed a session since.
He views the game as an opportunity to impress against a quality outfit featuring former AFL players Ryan Nyhuis (Fremantle), Jed Anderson (North Melbourne) and Sam Darley (GWS and Western Bulldogs).
"It's a chance to show them all the work that's been done over the last two months," Sinnott told The Standard.
"It's a good chance to impress and I'm guessing if I play well it probably puts my name into a good position to hopefully get a contract later on."
Sinnott, a member of the Hampden league's under 23 inter-league side in 2023, expects to play in the forward line and on the wing against the Buffaloes.
He has relished his time immersed in the Bombers' program so far.
"I've been here every night - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday morning we've trained," he said.
"It's been unreal, bit of a childhood dream just rocking up to the Hangar every night for training is something pretty special. The facilities and that are just unbelievable so it's been really special."
Sinnott, whose younger brother Hamish won the 2023 Maskell Medal after two years on Carlton's VFL list, said playing at the "highest level possible" had always been his goal.
"As soon as I got asked it was a 'yes' for me," he said.
"I just want to play footy at the highest level possible so at the moment this is it and just try to make the most of it and give it everything I can."
The Buffaloes will have a south-west flavour to their line-up with former Hampden league players Jarrod Korewha (Koroit) and Jack O'Sullivan (Koroit) named alongside current Terang Mortlake star Scott Carlin.
