Nathan Vardy to replace Adam Dowie as North Warrnambool coach in 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Nathan Vardy (left) will become North Warrnambool Eagles' new coach in 2024 with Adam Dowie stepping aside after five years. Picture by Anthony Brady
NEWLY-APPOINTED North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy is a self-described "student of the game" eager to give back to country football.

