NEWLY-APPOINTED North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy is a self-described "student of the game" eager to give back to country football.
The former AFL footballer will succeed six-time Hampden league premiership mentor Adam Dowie as coach in 2024 after signing a two-year deal to lead the Eagles.
Vardy, 32, said Dowie had been an influential figure during his first two years at the Bushfield-based club and the pair was eager to work together for the remainder of this season in the Eagles' quest for a maiden flag.
The West Coast premiership ruckman, who is still a chance to play again in 2023 after receiving a better-than-expected diagnosis on a knee injury, said he would "have big shoes to fill" when he took over from Dowie.
"He's the best in the business," Vardy told The Standard. "The preparation and the work he puts in to get the guys ready for a Saturday is unbelievable, especially with limited resources at country level.
"I think being mentored by him for the past couple of years has been really good and it's going to hold me in good stead going forward."
Dowie, who is in his fifth season at the helm, is excited to see what Vardy can achieve as a senior coach.
"Vards taking over is going to be fantastic for North Warrnambool," he told The Standard.
"He's so popular and he's such a great guy and he really knows his footy as well.
"He says in 20 words what I say in about 200. He's got a lovely balance, he just sums everything up, everything he says is just spot on."
Vardy, whose wife Maddison is coaching the Eagles' open netball side this season, said his two-year deal would give him time to adjust to the demands of a senior coaching role.
The 77-game former Geelong and West Coast player has spent the past two seasons as an assistant to Dowie and will work with the Hampden league's under 23 interleague squad in Ballarat on Saturday.
"There's a lot of family ties from my family now at North Warrnambool and early conversations, even before I made the move across (two years ago), was how coaching was something I was interested in doing," Vardy said.
"I am really excited to be given the opportunity. I have only been here for a short time but have fallen in love with the club very quickly.
"I'll find my feet because it's my first go at it so to have the two years really gives me time to work with the younger guys and build some relationships.
"I'll hopefully help them progress with their footy and try and find that success here."
Coaching appealed to Vardy as "a football lover".
"I love watching footy, love everything about the game," he said.
"I'd like to think I was a bit of a student of it when I was playing at the highest level and the other side of it is, I grew up in a small country town (in Gippsland) and my family was heavily involved in a country footy club there and it (coaching) was always something I wanted to do once I finished AFL."
Vardy said he had a strong interest in dissecting games but was also strong on building relationships.
"I am a people person," he said. "Once you build those relationships you can really start to work with them and get the best results out of their footy."
Dowie, who has won premierships at Terang Mortlake, Warrnambool and Koroit, is happy with the decision.
He said while it "didn't sit right" to say he'd coached four Hampden league clubs as "a loyal person" all had given back to him in spades.
"I have loved every minute of every club I've been at," the Warrnambool College teacher said.
"For me there's been a whole lot of pluses about coaching four different clubs and the number one is the people you've met and the relationships you've developed.
"You get to know people at Camperdown, I've got to know people at Portland, Port Fairy and I have a great group of mates at South Warrnambool."
People, such as Terry Molan in Hamilton, have helped make road trips special too.
"He's got the theatrerette (for our pre-game meetings) and he's got the temperature just right," Dowie reflected.
"In the corner he has a Powerade for me and some lollies and he even has an Eagles sign up as you drive into Monivae (College)."
Vardy, meanwhile, plans to be playing coach in 2024.
He was relieved to receive a positive diagnosis on his knee injury.
"I injured a little bit of everything and didn't wipe the ACL out which is a win," Vardy said.
"All things going well hopefully I can sneak back at the end of the year but I have a little bit of a road ahead of me.
"I have to meet with a couple of surgeons to make sure that's off the table. At this stage it is not completely doom and gloom."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.