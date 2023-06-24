The Standard
North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Nathan Vardy injured in loss to Terang Mortlake

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 24 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
Nathan Vardy faces a nervous wait after injuring himself in round 11. Picture by Meg Saultry
A potentially serious knee injury to in-form ruck-forward Nathan Vardy marred North Warrnambool Eagles' convincing win against a Hampden league top-three rival on Saturday.

