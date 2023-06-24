A potentially serious knee injury to in-form ruck-forward Nathan Vardy marred North Warrnambool Eagles' convincing win against a Hampden league top-three rival on Saturday.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie confirmed post game the AFL premiership player would have an MRI on Monday.
Vardy kicked two goals before hobbling from the field in the second quarter of the Eagles' 15.10 (100) to 9.6 (60) win at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
"It's not good. Hope for the best, expect the worst," Dowie told The Standard post game.
"It is a really sour note. He couldn't walk on it and it felt really wobbly."
Terang Mortlake also had its injury concerns with key defender Lachlan Wareham hurting his shoulder in the opening term.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said Wareham went to hospital to get it assessed.
"He started at full-back so we probably lost a little bit of size and structure," he said.
"We had to throw things around a little bit but I thought the guys who got roles (did well).
"Matty Arundell went back onto (Nick) Rodda and I thought he was serviceable, Dylan Jones went into the ruck because Arundell went back and I thought he was pretty serviceable in the second half and Sam Crawley who went to (Tom) Batten, who Jones was (originally on), was pretty good too."
Kenna, whose side was undermanned, said the league-wide bye next weekend came at am opportune time and would allow players to rest.
