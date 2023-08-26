The Standardsport
Camperdown defeats Port Fairy to finish 2023 HFNL season in sixth

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:44am, first published 8:00am
Camperdown's Sam Gordon, pictured earlier in the year, kicked seven goals against the Seagulls on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Camperdown's Sam Gordon, pictured earlier in the year, kicked seven goals against the Seagulls on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

It was a bittersweet moment for Camperdown on Saturday as it finished its season with a comfortable victory against Port Fairy.

