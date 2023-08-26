It was a bittersweet moment for Camperdown on Saturday as it finished its season with a comfortable victory against Port Fairy.
The Magpies defeated the Seagulls 14.3 (97) to 8.12 (60) at Leura Oval to register their 10th win of the season - their most since 2018.
Unfortunately however, with fifth-placed Cobden finishing two points ahead of them, it means the Magpies are the first team since 2013 to not qualify for finals with at least 10 wins.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn conceded it was disappointing to narrowly miss out on playing finals but said his side needed to "look at the big picture".
"If you said at the start of the year we'll have 10 wins you'd probably take it but to finish now and think 'OK we've missed out by half a game', it's probably a little bit hard to swallow," he told The Standard.
"But you've probably just got to look at the big picture and the path that we're on."
Key forward Sam Gordon and Carlton VFL-listed utility Hamish Sinnott were the Magpies' best against the Seagulls, with Gordon snagging seven majors and Sinnott chiming in with three.
Andrew McMeel and Jake Bartlett impressed for the Seagulls, with Jason Rowan, Mitchell Ryan and Oscar Pollock all contributing two goals each.
Swayn praised his side's blistering start to the game which saw it lead 40-9 at the first break.
"Our pressure was spot on from the start," he said.
"That was probably the most pleasing thing of the day - because you just don't know with a dead rubber in effect, how the boys will come out.
"We were a little bit wary of that but I was really happy with our first quarter and our pressure was right where it needed to be, obviously against a side that's improved greatly and in a very similar position to us."
The Magpies mentor, who has been re-appointed for 2024, said the victory was a nice way to finish the season after his side lost by 63 points when the sides met in round eight.
"I think they beat us by 10 goals earlier in the year, so it was nice to turn the tables on that and just really good reward for guys to finish. We've won our last three," he said.
"We finish with 10 wins for the year so really pleasing for the guys to take a bit of momentum into the off-season now."
The loss ends a much-improved season for the Seagulls, with the 2023 wooden-spooner finishing seventh with eight wins and a draw to their name.
