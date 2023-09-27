A FAMILIAR name is returning to Warrnambool and is expected to be "a serious A-grader" in the Hampden league.
Austin Steere will play for the Blues in 2024 after a stint with VAFA outfit University Blacks.
The creative footballer last played for his home club in 2019 when he earned a spot in the league's team of the year.
Steere is the second Warrnambool signing in as many days, joining Russells Creek captain Taylem Wason in committing to the Blues' cause.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe said Steere would add dare to the Blues' line-up and had a penchant for hitting the scoreboard.
"He's been at Uni Blacks for the past couple of years and has played some really good footy up there," he told The Standard.
"He finished really high in their best and fairest this season in a team that made finals and played some great footy across the half-forward flank and through the midfield.
"He brings some outside speed and his ability to break lines and get up and down the ground better than most is going to be perfect for what we're after as well."
O'Keefe has a connection with Steere with the pair teaming up at Carlton's VFL program during the latter's stint as coach.
"I was able to work with him across a whole summer and he was really unlucky and just missed out on the last cut for our squad," he said.
"He then went on to play a couple of really good seasons for Uni Blacks in the VAFA which is a really high standard of football.
"He was already good before he left here but no doubt he'll come back and he'll be even better.
"We feel like getting Austin back is a serious A-grader."
Warrnambool finished eighth in 2023 and is eyeing a return to finals next season.
