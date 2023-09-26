AN on-field leader with dazzling skills is returning to the Hampden league competition in 2024.
Taylem Wason has signed with Warrnambool and will add to the Blues' midfield brigade.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said the Reid Oval-based club was rapt to land a footballer of Wason's calibre as it started its off-season recruiting drive.
Wason, who has played for North Warrnambool Eagles in the past, captained Warrnambool and District league outfit Russells Creek this year and was named in the side's best in 12 of his 17 matches to earn league team-of-the-year honours.
"We're really excited. He's a very good talent, that's from a football sense, but also character-wise," O'Keefe told The Standard.
"I am really looking forward to that as well and continuing to build on some really good culture and he helps that in spades with high standards and great leadership.
"Even just allowing him just to be a player here and concentrate on developing his football further, we feel like he's a type of player who can really bounce.
"We see him at half-back and in the back six where he can run and create. He's got speed but he's got a beautiful kick on him as well on both sides of his body."
O'Keefe said Wason trained with the Blues during grand final week as the club's reserves and under 18.5 teams prepared to play.
"He got to join and get to know the lads before next year," he said.
"We were able to see him first-hand in our group and that was wonderful.
"He fitted in really quickly and you can just see he's a smooth-mover across the ground."
Adding pace and clean skills to the team was a focus for O'Keefe, who is preparing for his second season at the helm.
"If there was an area for us this year for growth it was the way we used the ball," he said.
"We want to try and play fast where we can and he can certainly implement those skills."
Wason spent three seasons at Russells Creek in his second stint at the Mack Oval-based club.
He has also played for Central Highlands league outfit Gordon after a stint at North Warrnambool Eagles.
Warrnambool is striving to return to finals in 2024 after finishing eighth this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.