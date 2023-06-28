The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Portland's Toby Jennings has been a shining light in tough season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland's Toby Jennings, pictured in 2022, has been dominant for the Tigers this season. File Picture
Portland's Toby Jennings, pictured in 2022, has been dominant for the Tigers this season. File Picture

Portland's Toby Jennings prefers to lead by example on the field and has done just that for the developing Tigers this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.