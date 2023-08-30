Cobden's Patty Smith is determined to make the most of his second senior finals appearance with the Bombers on Sunday.
The side faces Koroit in a Hampden league elimination final at Camperdown, marking the first time the Bombers have featured in finals since 2017.
In that 2017 campaign, the Bombers were defeated by the Saints in the preliminary final, with Smith, then a teenager, dropped after the side's elimination final win against North Warrnambool Eagles.
The now 23-year-old midfielder-forward is an established member of the Bombers' side and is looking forward to Sunday's contest against the seven-time reigning premier.
"Obviously it's going to be a tough game. Koroit always is," he told The Standard.
Smith also has no issues with the almost two-hour drive from Cobden to Portland for the clash.
"Doesn't worry us," he said. "Anywhere, anytime."
The two teams, who finished fourth (Koroit) and fifth (Cobden), met twice this year with the ledger squared at one apiece.
Both fixtures were relatively close, with the Bombers triumphing by 28 points in round one and the Saints prevailing by five points in round 10.
The Bombers are expected to be bolstered by the inclusions of six important players - star ruck Mark Marriott, co-captain Jack Hutt, Grady Rooke, Christian Koroneos, Noah Mounsey, Dan Watson - who all missed their round 18 loss to Warrnambool on Saturday.
Smith believes applying strong pressure is the key to his side winning.
"I think it starts with just pressure really," he said.
"I think that's the main part of our game that when we play well we do that well."
Smith has produced an impressive season and will play an integral role for the Bombers on Sunday.
He has featured in all but one game, slotting 14 goals and earning selection in his team's best players on eight occasions.
Aside from the senior football side's exploits, the 2023 season has been a fruitful period for the Bombers.
The entire club is in good spirits, with the reserves, who finished second, playing in a qualifying final on Saturday and the under 18.5s (fourth) contesting the elimination final on Sunday.
The under 16s fell agonisingly short in the grand final, losing courtesy of a Koroit goal after the siren.
The club's netball sides are also firing, with the opens (second), division one (first), 17 and under (fifth) and 17 and under reserves (first) all qualifying for finals.
