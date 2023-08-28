The Standardsport
Cobden to gain Mark Marriott, key players for elimination final

By Matt Hughes
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:30pm
VFL ruckman Mark Marriott will return for the Bombers elimination final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Cobden is set to welcome a host of key inclusions for its Hampden league elimination final against Koroit on Sunday, headlined by the return of a VFL-listed big man.

