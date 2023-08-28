Cobden is set to welcome a host of key inclusions for its Hampden league elimination final against Koroit on Sunday, headlined by the return of a VFL-listed big man.
Star ruck Mark Marriott, who featured five times for Geelong's VFL side this year, will play his first game for the Bombers since round 14 after returning from an overseas trip.
At this stage, he joins co-captain Jack Hutt (knee), Grady Rooke (hamstring) Christian Koroneos (soreness/rested), Noah Mounsey (soreness/rested), Dan Watson (rested) as expected inclusions for the contest in Portland.
Casey was thrilled with the likely prospect of all six players returning for the do-or-die clash.
"It's good, we can go in Sunday with no excuses," he told The Standard.
"We want to give it a red hot crack, we're playing the reigning premier who have won the last seven flags. It's just an awesome challenge for our club...
"It's exciting for our club because we've got all three footy sides playing finals this year. I can't remember the last time that happened."
The Cobden mentor confirmed Marriott had kept fit while travelling.
"He's been training over there," he said.
"He reckons he's fitter than before he left. He had a big probably 10 weeks playing VFL and playing for us as well. So it was probably good for him to go have a spell."
Matt Clarke, Tully Darcy and Ben Berry shouldered ruck duties in Marriott's absence, with Casey commending the duo for their efforts.
"They've done a good job but they're not ruckmen yet," he said.
"Matt's working on his craft and he's going to be a fantastic ruckman for the Cobden footy club. He's six-foot- seven, just young and raw. I'm really proud of him on the weekend, he got best on ground in the reserves."
