Hampden league finalists add VFL big man to its arsenal

A VFL-listed defender will line up for a Hampden league finals contender when time allows in 2024.
Arthur 'Alfie' Armstrong - a 196cm centre half-back - has nominated 2023 semi finalists Cobden as his home club next season while pursuing VFL football with Northern Bullants.
Cobden coach Brody Mahoney was thrilled to get Armstrong to the club, with the recruit's friendship with senior player Dan Watson a key factor in his decision to sign.
"Watto met him when they all went over to London travelling a couple years ago," Mahoney told The Standard. "Him and a couple other guys, they all kind of became best mates and they all teach in Melbourne.
"All off-season we were speaking to him (Armstrong). He's still part of Northern Bullants and really keen to keep doing that but he's more than happy to have us as his home club.
"Best case scenario, we might have him more but... if VFL is what he wants to do, we're more than happy to support him with that side of things.
"He's a good get and a really good fella."
Armstrong, who hails from Taytoon, started his career with the Hawks in the Mininera and District league while playing representative football with North Ballarat Rebels in the TAC Cup.
He later joined Wendouree in the Ballarat league, before making his VFL debut in 2018 with the North Bullants, before a four-year stint abroad.
Mahoney said learning of Armstrong's early south-west connections, which also includes a family holiday house in Petersborough, was a pleasant surprise.
"He's a country (boy), that's (Tatyoon) where his family farm is, (a) sheep farm," the playing coach said. "Without us even knowing, those kind of connections were there.
"When we spoke to him, he said 'oh, it would be great to come down on the weekend and get back into that country feeling'. Country footy and clubs are great to be around, the atmosphere and people, that's what he kind of misses being in Melbourne."
Mahoney believed Armstrong would strengthen the Bombers' line-up, as they aim to progress past the second week of finals in 2024.
"He'll be a strong leader for us on the ground, big, tall, can show his presence and with his voice and all his good footy he's played," he said.
Armstrong's recruitment headlines a strong off-season signing period for Cobden, with former Bomber Angus Unwin (Colac Tigers) and defenders Caleb Smith (Tongala) and Sam Lucas (Colac Imperials) signed up for 2024.
Mark Marriott is their sole departure, having returned to his home club Benalla Saints in the Goulburn Valley League.
The Bombers entered week three of pre-season training on Monday, December 4, with Mahoney pleased with the numbers on the track.
"All the boys seem pretty keen and all doing a hell of a lot off-the-field, and really putting in the work at training," he said.
