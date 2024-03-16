'Wasn't really expecting much': Teen's leap of faith rewarded with VFL deal

When Port Fairy teen Oscar Pollock was invited to train with Geelong's VFL side during pre-season he didn't think anything would come from it.
Nevertheless, the versatile half-forward decided to try his luck and for the past couple of months has been commuting two-and-a-half hours from Port Fairy, twice a week for Cats training.
Pollock's hard work ultimately paid off, with the youngster announced as one of 38 VFL-listed players for the Cats earlier this week.
"I'm very happy with it," Pollock told The Standard of the news.
"I wasn't really expecting much when I first went down, so I'm happy with the result."
Pollock's VFL deal follows a breakout Hampden league campaign for the resurgent Seagulls.
The left-footer played all 18 games in 2023, kicking 20 goals and featuring in the side's best players on eight occasions.
He did face some adversity in 2023 however, missing out on the Greater Western Victoria Rebels selection in his top-age year after making his debut for the club as a bottom-ager.
The new Cat isn't thinking too much about that now.
"Missing out on that sort of stuff, it can add to motivation and all that but it didn't really bother me that much," he said.
"It definitely helped with the drive to push forward and play my best footy last year but I'm past that now and just looking onto the next thing."
Pollock knows it will be tough to earn a VFL debut, so in the meantime is focused on performing for the Seagulls, who he will represent when not playing for the Cats.
"I'm not sure about an early-season debut," he said.
"The list is looking pretty healthy so the goal's probably playing my best footy at Port Fairy and try and put my best foot forward to get a debut and get a spot."
Pollock is bullish about the potential of Port Fairy - which finished a much-improved 7th last season - and wants to see them pushing for finals this year.
