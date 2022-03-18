news, latest-news,

AN ability to adapt to different situations on the football field will help Oscar Pollock thrive at NAB League level. That's the assessment from Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi who picked the teenager for his Hampden league senior debut last year, aged just 16. Pollock is the Seagulls' sole representative in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program in 2022 and is eager to do the purple and gold proud. "They would be impressed by his attitude, his desire to learn and want to be better," Imbi said. "He picks up things really quickly. Things for him, and the other juniors we played last year, were very chaotic. "They were thrown in the deep end and asked to play without match clarity about their roles and Oscar and the other boys applied themselves really well. "Oscar even kicked a few goals as well and goals for us were hard to come by." Imbi said Pollock, who turns 17 this month, could play a variety of role. "He's also grown a lot in terms of his physical nature and hopefully that will make him more confident in his ability," he said. "Oscar could be anywhere from a half-back flanker, to a midfielder to a wingman to a half-forward. "He's got a lot of attributes that could help him out in those positions. "We have no doubt, that from playing senior football, he would've learned a lot playing against really good opposition as well." Pollock's selection in the Rebels - the first since half-back flanker Josh Dwyer - would inspire other players at Gardens Oval. Imbi said it was "a big tick for the junior program". "He's had really good coaches in Craig Fraser and his own father (Michael) as well who have helped him get to where he is," he said. Pollock, who lives in Port Fairy and travels for school at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College, said he was pleased to represent his home club in the state-wide under 19 competition. "It means a lot to be given the opportunity to play at a level like the Rebels," he said. "I love playing for Port Fairy and it is a great feeling to represent them like that." Playing Hampden league seniors was an eye-opener for Pollock, who followed his grandfathers Colin Robertson and Barry Pollock and father Michael into football. "I enjoyed playing with those boys, I had some fun," he said of his time in the top team last year. "Winis has taught me to be who I am and not to change when I come up to play with the seniors and just play how I always play. I always like kicking goals, it's always fun." The Rebels will start their season against Bendigo Pioneers at Queen Elizabeth Oval on Saturday, April 2. Port Fairy will start is campaign the same day, hosting North Warrnambool. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/6624261c-ae75-4b16-8537-576d2119bc6e.jpg/r566_915_4943_3388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg