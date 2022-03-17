news, latest-news,

Karen Anderson is hoping for smooth running for the Warrnambool Athletics Club this year. With most of its 2021 events held virtually, the club is aiming to host all 12 of its 2022 calendar races in-person. First will be Sunday's 5km handicap season opener at the Warrnambool Kart Club before moving to locations such as Port Fairy, Timboon and Thunder Point throughout the year. "It's all over the area, just as a way to change up each event," Anderson said. "And they are all challenging. I'm race director this weekend so I ran the course (this week) and it's quite a tough one but very picturesque. All the hills, what goes up must come down so enjoy the downs." The mother of two joined the club six years ago and said the opportunity to socialise and push herself motivated her to get back into running. "I needed to get doing something again," the myotherapist said. "I started running with an old school friend, Julia Mahony. We did one of the Athletic club events, then thought we needed to meet a couple mornings a week as well and it all started from there. Now that group, there is heaps more people that run with us. "I don't run too fast but I like to push myself to run a bit faster at the events. I like to have a crack and run as well as I can on the day." Taking on the club's secretary role last year, Anderson said it was working hard to solidify its policies and procedures while getting on top of its handicapping. She said the handicaps put all runners on a level playing field. "It means everyone has the chance to win," she said. "So just because you're super fast doesn't mean you'll win. We're trying to get it as accurate as possible this year. Hopefully that means we'll have some close finishes." The club will also host a 1km junior race at Sunday's event, while a team relay event will conclude the day. Runners can complete four virtual runs if they cannot attend an event.

