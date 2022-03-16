news, latest-news,

South Warrnambool export Hugh McCluggage will return to the Brisbane Lions' eight-man leadership group this season, with the Lions finalising its leaders ahead of Saturday night's season opener against Port Adelaide. Led by co-skippers Dayne Zorko and Harris Andrews, the 24-year-old star wingman joins returning players Daniel Rich, Darcy Gardiner, Ryan Lester, Lachie Neale and Lincoln McCarthy in the streamlined leadership group. The former Greater Western Victorian Rebel who has played 106 games at AFL level and is coming off his most prolific season to date where he was runner-up in the club best and fairest, says the focus is on getting the season off on the right note. "We try and keep it nice and relaxed, a fun atmosphere, especially coming into round one everyone's really excited to get out there," he said. "We didn't start well last year so we want to make sure the energy is high earlier on and that comes with having a bit of a fun and a laugh. "We saw what Sydney did to us in round one (in 2021), we started OK in the first quarter but they picked us apart." IN OTHER NEWS: After averaging 25 disposals a game last season and establishing himself as one of the premier wingman in the competition, the former number three draft pick from 2016 said he was looking forward to spending more time in the clinches. "Against the Dogs I had a little bit more time (inside midfield), it's an area where I see myself growing in that stoppage craft," he said. "I want to keep getting better and better and complimenting the guys with my speed in there and my stoppage stuff. "It's that next wave that has to come up and start pushing and working with them and taking it from them in the future. "The ultimate goal is to win a premiership and I'm happy to play wherever the teams needs me to make that happen." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

