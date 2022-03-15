Show-stopping Port Fairy Folk Festival marks music's return

news, latest-news, port fairy folk festival, entertainment, festival, port fairy

A SELLOUT Port Fairy Folk Festival sent a message that reverberates across Australia - community music events are back and as popular as ever. Program director Justin Rudge said the weekend was a great success as thousands attended after the 2021 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were so stoked to be back in folk festival land and have the opportunity to host 92 artists across 260 performances and 14 stages," he said. "Port Fairy especially was double-hit with the music industry and tourism industry affected. "We all just want to get back to work and to give artists - both local and international - the first opportunity to come play for huge crowds so starved of this live music experience." This year marked Rudge's first as festival director. He said he was honoured to be the third at the helm after founder Jamie McKew and Caroline Moore. For Folkie founder Jamie McKew, it was a welcome return. "I started this festival back in 1977 and we never had dreams of one festival - let alone 45," he said. "It's a dream come true." READ MORE: Port Fairy Folk Festival back in full swing A deluge closed out the 2022 festival on Monday after a weekend of cloudless skies. The heavens opened up as Archie Roach took to the stage named in his honour for the festival closing ceremony. "What's taken place over the last couple of days has blown me away and far exceeded my expectations," Roach said. "It buoyed my spirit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/7f14c2d3-4ff6-4914-9726-7d0c19811f5c.jpg/r0_402_4032_2680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg