AS weary but elated revellers caught the last acts of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival there was an extra layer of gratitude in the air. For many, the festival serves as an annual tradition and its loss in 2021 due to the pandemic was sorely felt. On the final day of the March 11-14 event, festivalgoers shared their favourite experiences of Folkie 2022. It was the first Port Fairy Folk Festival in 32 years for Carolyn Thomas. "I'm originally from Port Fairy but I live in France, this is my first Folkie in 32 years," she said. "A highlight has been reconnecting with people after a lot of years away. "I love the level of music, the spirit of everyone joining in together and the friendliness. Everyone's just here to have a good time." Her twin sister Jennifer Farley lives in Port Fairy and loved spending the festival with family. "The music as always was a highlight and the fun, easy-going, relaxed atmosphere," Ms Farley said. "Less people this year was really good." It was the fourth time Ballarat group Genevieve and Russell Hawkes, and Janet and Mario Santilli made the trip down to Port Fairy for the long weekend event. "It's a great weekend, I really enjoyed everything, and John Butler was the highlight for me," Mr Santilli said. "I also enjoyed John Butler and Archie Roach," Mrs Santilli said. "I really enjoyed the Pierce Brothers both times," Mr Hawkes said. "It was good and helped by the good weather." Mrs Hawkes enjoyed the new Archie Roach Foundation stage. "I enjoyed all the Indigenous elements because there was a lot more and it was really lovely to hear different people's stories and music," she said. Alison Bainbridge from Pomonal attended the Port Fairy Folk Festival since 2007. "I have had a fantastic festival, it's been so good to come back every year and we meet up with friends we only see at the festival and we haven't been able to see them for two years so that's been really great," she said. "The highlight has been the Archie Roach stage - I did the weaving this morning and meditation so I'm feeling fantastic after the end of the festival where I should be really tired but the music has been great and just being together. "It's been really fantastic."

